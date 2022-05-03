Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,145,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $549.84 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $565.07 and its 200 day moving average is $597.17. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

