Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 86,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.