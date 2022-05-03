Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

