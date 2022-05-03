Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after buying an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,570,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $313.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.23. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

