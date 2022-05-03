Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nomura reduced their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

