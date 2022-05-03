Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $20,520,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

