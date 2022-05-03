Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,063 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.