Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $415.78 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $386.02 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.