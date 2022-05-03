Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,142 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $6,767,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.