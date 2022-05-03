Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,895 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,632,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

