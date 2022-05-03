Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after buying an additional 340,669 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

