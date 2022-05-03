Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 28 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $448.54 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

