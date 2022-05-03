Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after acquiring an additional 429,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

KHC stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

