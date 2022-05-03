Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 594 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

