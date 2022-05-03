General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. 7,845,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.