General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle Sells 25,645 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 18,761,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,741,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

