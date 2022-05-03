General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Raised by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 605,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,359,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

