General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lifted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,122,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,741,828. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

