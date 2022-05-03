Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNCA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.