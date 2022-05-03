Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,725.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.22. 509,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,874. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

