Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Stock Price Up ∞

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Rating)’s share price rose ∞ during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. Approximately 1,133,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,390,324 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78.
Global Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:BLOC)
Featured Articles
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.