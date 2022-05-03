Global Water Resources (GWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.57 million.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE GWR opened at C$17.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34. The company has a market cap of C$407.86 million and a PE ratio of 86.72. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.86 and a 52-week high of C$25.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.