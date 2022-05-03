GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GDDY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

