GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 22.9% in April

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $253.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 431,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 253,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.