GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Market Cap Tops $78,766.93

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 64.6% against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $78,766.93 and $1,147.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00262715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014823 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.