Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2,230.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00262943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014891 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,000,271 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

