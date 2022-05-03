Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.
Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)
See Also
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Share Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Share Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.