Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

