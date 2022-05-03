Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stake Boosted by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after purchasing an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. 1,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,418. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79.

