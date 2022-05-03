Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

