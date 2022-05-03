Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. 147,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,064,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $620.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $146.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,165,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 298,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

