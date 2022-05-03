Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOPE stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $109.74.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

