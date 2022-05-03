Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Up to $30.29

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.29, but opened at $31.44. Granite Construction shares last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.