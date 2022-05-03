Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GRVY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.62%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gravity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
