Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GRVY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Gravity by 32.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gravity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

