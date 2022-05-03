Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,523.24% and a net margin of 51.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners (Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.