Grin Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Grin has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $947,901.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,468.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,845.90 or 0.07397987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00261322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.08 or 0.00738475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00522136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.