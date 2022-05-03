Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.66. Grindrod Shipping shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 143 shares.

GRIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $533.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

