Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.09

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 2713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of research firms have commented on GCMG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

