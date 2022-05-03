Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 49,699 shares.The stock last traded at $149.82 and had previously closed at $152.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

