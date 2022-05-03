Gs Investments Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Gs Investments Inc. lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up 1.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MasTec by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in MasTec by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. 523,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

