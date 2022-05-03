Gs Investments Inc. Purchases 9,400 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Victory Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 178,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Victory Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Victory Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 188,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,463. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

