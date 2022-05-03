GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GTY Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. GTY Technology has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $349.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54.

GTY Technology ( NASDAQ:GTYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GTY Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

