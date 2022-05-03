HackenAI Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HackenAI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00219126 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00463101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00038727 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,638.08 or 1.90599704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

