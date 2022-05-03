Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $1,391.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,391.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,530 ($19.11) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($16.43) to GBX 1,205 ($15.05) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.36) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

HRGLY remained flat at $$24.50 during trading hours on Monday. 96 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

