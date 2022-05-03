Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a PE ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Harmonic by 75.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after purchasing an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmonic (Get Rating)
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
