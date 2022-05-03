Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.73. Harmonic shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 7,234 shares changing hands.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
