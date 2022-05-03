Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.73. Harmonic shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 7,234 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Harmonic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Harmonic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Harmonic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

