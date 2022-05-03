HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (HSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $182,422.42 and $11,388.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

