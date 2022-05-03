Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of HVT opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $436.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.