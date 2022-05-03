Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.
Shares of HVT opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $436.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
