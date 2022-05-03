Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $20.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 27.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 482,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 452,686 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 280,815 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $889.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.85) EPS. Analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

