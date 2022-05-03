Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HAYN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $36.70 on Friday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $456.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

