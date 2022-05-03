HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HBT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

